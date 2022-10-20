Previous
Taking a Chance by jgpittenger
Photo 3519

Taking a Chance

Best on black. I am often amazed by the risks people take to get a shot. Thankfully she got back to safety before a bigger wave took her in to the ocean.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Susan ace
Beautiful, fav
October 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a magnificent capture and scene!
October 20th, 2022  
haskar ace
Great storytelling shot. Unfortunately, the camera is a dangerous device. It poses a threat to both the user and the environment. Have you never managed to destroy a spider's web in search of a better shot, or crush a flower or a mushroom?
October 20th, 2022  
Caterina ace
Great composition Jane! Magnificent capture of the waves. Fav
October 20th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
You do hear of so many fishermen getting washed off rocks with large waves! The shot is impressive though - showing the power of the ocean!
October 20th, 2022  
