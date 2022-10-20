Sign up
Photo 3519
Taking a Chance
Best on black. I am often amazed by the risks people take to get a shot. Thankfully she got back to safety before a bigger wave took her in to the ocean.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
5
5
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5615
photos
316
followers
118
following
964% complete
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
1615
3514
3515
3516
1616
3517
3518
3519
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
18th October 2022 2:34pm
rocks
photographer
ocean
surf
risk
capemountainphoto
thor's well
Susan
ace
Beautiful, fav
October 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a magnificent capture and scene!
October 20th, 2022
haskar
ace
Great storytelling shot. Unfortunately, the camera is a dangerous device. It poses a threat to both the user and the environment. Have you never managed to destroy a spider's web in search of a better shot, or crush a flower or a mushroom?
October 20th, 2022
Caterina
ace
Great composition Jane! Magnificent capture of the waves. Fav
October 20th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
You do hear of so many fishermen getting washed off rocks with large waves! The shot is impressive though - showing the power of the ocean!
October 20th, 2022
