Ready On the Beach by jgpittenger
Ready On the Beach

Our hike got blessed with a bald eagle this morning. I liked the reflection.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Jane Pittenger

Corinne C ace
Such a regal bird
June 22nd, 2023  
