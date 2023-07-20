Previous
Beach Treasures by jgpittenger
Photo 3757

Beach Treasures

It is so wonderful to see the sea stars recovering. We had a nice low tide that gave us a chance to see lots of sea stars.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1029% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Ososki ace
Awesome shot, especially the coloring.
July 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise