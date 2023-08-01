Previous
Next
Proboscis Out by jgpittenger
Photo 3768

Proboscis Out

Best on black to see all the bee-utiful details.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1032% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Such crisp details! Wonderful.
August 3rd, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Ditto
August 3rd, 2023  
Shepherdman
Lovely sharp macro
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise