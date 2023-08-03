Previous
Swallowtail Hanging by jgpittenger
Swallowtail Hanging

I liked the light on this swallowtail enjoying the butterfly bush.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
LManning (Laura) ace
An unusual perspective on this beauty.
August 3rd, 2023  
carol white ace
A beautiful capture.Fav😊
August 3rd, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Awesome close-up
August 3rd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Remarkable! Fave.
August 3rd, 2023  
