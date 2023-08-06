Previous
Dragonfly Has Seen Better Days by jgpittenger
Photo 3773

Dragonfly Has Seen Better Days

Poor thing!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1033% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Great shot of him still hanging around
August 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise