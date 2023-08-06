Sign up
Photo 3773
Dragonfly Has Seen Better Days
Poor thing!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
3rd August 2023 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
dragonfly
,
capemountainphoto
Linda Godwin
Great shot of him still hanging around
August 6th, 2023
