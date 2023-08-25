Previous
Fawn Calling Mom by jgpittenger
Fawn Calling Mom

Isn't she/he adorable? We had 4 fawns and 2 does in the yard this afternoon.
Sorry to be behind. One of my daughters has been here for a too short visit.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Corinne C ace
Wonderful photo, so sweet
August 26th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Adorable!
August 26th, 2023  
