Previous
Kinglets at the Feeder by jgpittenger
Photo 3822

Kinglets at the Feeder

These are new birds here after more than 40 years with bird feeders here. They've been really spooky and hard to shoot even through the window but I finally got a shot I like.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1047% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Cute
September 30th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice timing, they look ready to go.
September 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 30th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Nice shot especially with one in flight!! They look about the size and shape of a nuthatch.
September 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise