Previous
Photo 3822
Kinglets at the Feeder
These are new birds here after more than 40 years with bird feeders here. They've been really spooky and hard to shoot even through the window but I finally got a shot I like.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Taken
30th September 2023 12:41pm
home
birds
feeder
bif
capemountainphoto
kinglets
Corinne C
ace
Cute
September 30th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice timing, they look ready to go.
September 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 30th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Nice shot especially with one in flight!! They look about the size and shape of a nuthatch.
September 30th, 2023
