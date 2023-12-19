Sign up
Previous
Photo 3884
Portland Reflected
Another shot from our trip to Portland. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
13th December 2023 6:34pm
Tags
night
,
reflections
,
portland
,
willamette river
,
capemountainphoto
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful colorful reflections
December 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 19th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 19th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love this image.
December 19th, 2023
