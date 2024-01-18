Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3904
Black and White Tulip
Best on black. Here is the last remaining tulip from my birthday bouquet. I sure enjoyed them.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6209
photos
272
followers
101
following
1069% complete
View this month »
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
Latest from all albums
3900
3901
1809
3902
1810
3903
1811
3904
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th January 2024 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
home
,
reflections
,
flower
,
tulip
,
capemountainphoto
Rob Z
ace
Both are lovely - but I actually find this one more pleasing - the lighting and shapes all work so welll...
January 18th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely processing.
January 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close