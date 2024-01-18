Previous
Black and White Tulip by jgpittenger
Photo 3904

Black and White Tulip

Best on black. Here is the last remaining tulip from my birthday bouquet. I sure enjoyed them.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Rob Z ace
Both are lovely - but I actually find this one more pleasing - the lighting and shapes all work so welll...
January 18th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely processing.
January 18th, 2024  
