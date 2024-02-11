Previous
Our Casita in Todos Santos by jgpittenger
Our Casita in Todos Santos

I was really impressed with how well my phone did at night. Sorry to not be commenting but WiFi is seriously lacking.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Jane Pittenger

