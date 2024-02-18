Sign up
Photo 3922
Cactus Babies
Another shot from our trip. The different plants in Baja fascinated me.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
6239
photos
261
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments: 3
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th February 2024 11:18am
Tags
cactus
,
capemountainphoto
,
todos santos
KV
ace
Awesome composition
March 1st, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Fabulous detail in those spines, and a nice image overall.
March 2nd, 2024
Thom Mitchell
Very cool!
March 2nd, 2024
