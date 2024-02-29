Previous
Stormy Weather by jgpittenger
Photo 3925

Stormy Weather

We've been having pretty intense weather since we got home...even some snow on our hike this afternoon. This was the view as we drove home.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1075% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise