Photo 3932
Dune Walker
I've been watching Blake Rudis' new color course and decided to reedit this shot from the Great sand Dunes.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
4
4
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
29th September 2019 5:07pm
Privacy
Public
sand dunes
reedit
hiker
capemountainphoto
great sand dunes
Judith Johnson
Wow, what a stunning edit!
March 5th, 2024
Rob Z
That's just sooo good. I just love the organic lines and tones. :)
March 5th, 2024
Margaret Brown
Amazing!!
March 5th, 2024
Linda Godwin
The footprints of the lone walker make this extraordinary!
March 5th, 2024
