Dune Walker by jgpittenger
Photo 3932

Dune Walker

I've been watching Blake Rudis' new color course and decided to reedit this shot from the Great sand Dunes.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, what a stunning edit!
March 5th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's just sooo good. I just love the organic lines and tones. :)
March 5th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Amazing!!
March 5th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
The footprints of the lone walker make this extraordinary!
March 5th, 2024  
