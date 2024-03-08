Sign up
Photo 3935
Soft Sunset
I find the soft sunsets that we often see out our window so restful.
thank you for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
2
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
7th March 2024 7:20pm
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
boat
,
capemountainphoto
Milanie
ace
This is total peace! I love the calmness and solitude
March 8th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that is just divine!
March 8th, 2024
