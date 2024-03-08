Previous
Soft Sunset by jgpittenger
Soft Sunset

I find the soft sunsets that we often see out our window so restful.
thank you for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
Jane Pittenger

Milanie ace
This is total peace! I love the calmness and solitude
March 8th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that is just divine!
March 8th, 2024  
