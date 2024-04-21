Previous
Sunset at Bandon Rocks by jgpittenger
Photo 3969

Sunset at Bandon Rocks

probably the last photo I will post of our trip to Bandon. I loved the way the water took on the color of the sky and the setting sun.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1087% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
Gorgeous sunset colours. Fav 😊
April 21st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Stunning sunset and seascape
April 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
This is an amazing photo...love the colors, water movement, light, comp.
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise