Previous
Photo 3969
Sunset at Bandon Rocks
probably the last photo I will post of our trip to Bandon. I loved the way the water took on the color of the sky and the setting sun.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
3
5
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th April 2024 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
bandon
,
capemountainphoto
carol white
ace
Gorgeous sunset colours. Fav 😊
April 21st, 2024
Linda Godwin
Stunning sunset and seascape
April 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
This is an amazing photo...love the colors, water movement, light, comp.
April 21st, 2024
