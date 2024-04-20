Sign up
Photo 3969
Himalayan Bloom
We have a beautiful huge Himalayan rhododendron bush that has just started blooming.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd April 2024 11:23am
home
flowers
capemountainphoto
himalayan rhododendron
Rob Z
ace
It's like a flower within a flower
April 27th, 2024
