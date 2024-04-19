Sign up
Photo 3967
Face Rock at Sunset
There is a story told by Coquille tribes about a boy that disobeyed his elders an was turned in to stone gazing forever at the stars. Here he is at sunset.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
bandon
,
capemountainphoto
,
face rock
