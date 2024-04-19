Previous
Face Rock at Sunset by jgpittenger
Face Rock at Sunset

There is a story told by Coquille tribes about a boy that disobeyed his elders an was turned in to stone gazing forever at the stars. Here he is at sunset.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Jane Pittenger

