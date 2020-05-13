Sign up
Photo 1315
Black and White Grass
Even weeds can be beautiful.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
4483
photos
310
followers
110
following
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
2704
1312
1313
2705
2706
1314
2707
1315
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th May 2020 2:20pm
Tags
black and white
,
home
,
grass
,
capemountainphoto
Milanie
ace
Lovely focus - such a nice monotone
May 13th, 2020
