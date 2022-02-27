Previous
Next
Fly Away by jgpittenger
Photo 1487

Fly Away

Went on a hike where we often see a lot of birds but only Canadian Geese showed up. I kind of like the simplicity though.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
407% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like the minimalist effect!
February 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise