Photo 1487
Fly Away
Went on a hike where we often see a lot of birds but only Canadian Geese showed up. I kind of like the simplicity though.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
1
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
26th February 2022 12:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
silhouettes
,
canadian geese
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
waite ranch
Suzanne
ace
I like the minimalist effect!
February 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
