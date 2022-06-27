Previous
Pearl and Peanut Butter Jar by jgpittenger
Pearl and Peanut Butter Jar

If you look carefully, you will see how far down in this big jar she reaches her tongue to get every last lick she can.
This is just to give. Us all a good smile today.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Taffy ace
A much needed smile!
June 28th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
She loves it!
June 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
I wish I could reach that far with my tonque.
June 28th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Smiling, fun to watch.
June 28th, 2022  
