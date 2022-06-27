Sign up
Photo 1555
Pearl and Peanut Butter Jar
If you look carefully, you will see how far down in this big jar she reaches her tongue to get every last lick she can.
This is just to give. Us all a good smile today.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
4
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5439
photos
317
followers
115
following
426% complete
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2022 3:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
home
,
tongue
,
butter
,
“black
,
capemountainphoto
,
“peanut
,
pearl”
,
jar”
Taffy
ace
A much needed smile!
June 28th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
She loves it!
June 28th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
I wish I could reach that far with my tonque.
June 28th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Smiling, fun to watch.
June 28th, 2022
