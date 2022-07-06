Sign up
Pink Rose
Another of Jim’s beautiful roses. I like the fading edges
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
rose
,
capemountainphoto
MONTSERRAT
J'adore
July 6th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
July 6th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous rose and colour.
July 6th, 2022
