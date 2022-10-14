Sign up
Photo 1614
Good Girls
Well, Black Pearl HAD been sitting but she couldn't stand waiting for the treat even a minute longer. We had a wonderful hike with these sweet friends.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
1
0
Tags
abby
,
kayla
,
black pearl
,
cummins creek trail
,
capemountianphoto
Linda Godwin
all eyes on their prize! cute shot!!
October 14th, 2022
