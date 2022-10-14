Previous
Good Girls by jgpittenger
Good Girls

Well, Black Pearl HAD been sitting but she couldn't stand waiting for the treat even a minute longer. We had a wonderful hike with these sweet friends.
14th October 2022

Jane Pittenger

Linda Godwin
all eyes on their prize! cute shot!!
October 14th, 2022  
