Previous
Next
Twilight Fog at the Outlet by jgpittenger
Photo 1615

Twilight Fog at the Outlet

Here is where I had planned to shoot the Milky Way now that the moon is coming up later but I found it fogged in with marine layer.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
442% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise