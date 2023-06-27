Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1747
The Dive
They are so amazing to watch...what vision they must have.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
5
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5976
photos
289
followers
109
following
478% complete
View this month »
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
Latest from all albums
1744
3732
3733
1745
1746
3734
1747
3735
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
2nd June 2023 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
textures
,
bald eagle
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
seabeck
Rob Z
ace
A magical image.
June 27th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful capture and timing!
June 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great catch
June 27th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, fantastic!
June 27th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
superb
June 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close