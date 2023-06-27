Previous
The Dive by jgpittenger
The Dive

They are so amazing to watch...what vision they must have.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Jane Pittenger

Rob Z
A magical image.
June 27th, 2023  
Islandgirl
Beautiful capture and timing!
June 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Great catch
June 27th, 2023  
Steve Chappell
Wow, fantastic!
June 27th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
superb
June 28th, 2023  
