Triangle by jgpittenger
Photo 1805

Triangle

Saw this triangle shape on our hike.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Suzanne ace
I like this with the traingel framing the sun
January 6th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely triangle and light.
January 6th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Nicely seen and composed.
January 6th, 2024  
