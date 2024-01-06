Sign up
Previous
Photo 1805
Triangle
Saw this triangle shape on our hike.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
3
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
6194
photos
273
followers
101
following
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
3891
3892
3893
1803
1804
3894
1805
3895
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
5th January 2024 3:41pm
Privacy
Public
tree
triangle
horse trails
capemountainphoto
Suzanne
ace
I like this with the traingel framing the sun
January 6th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely triangle and light.
January 6th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Nicely seen and composed.
January 6th, 2024
