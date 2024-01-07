Sign up
Previous
Photo 1806
Tiny Feet
Background was bright and boring so I played with a texture.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
5
5
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6196
photos
272
followers
101
following
494% complete
View this month »
21
5
5
Extras
ILCE-1
5th January 2024 12:07pm
View Info
View All
Public
home
bird
hummingbird
textures
bif
annas
capemountainphoto
Allison Maltese
ace
A beautiful image. The detail in the hummingbird is wonderful.
January 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So very nice - and delightful with the texture.
January 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Perfect shot.
January 7th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great shot and edit. Love the bright colour
January 7th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice edit!
January 7th, 2024
