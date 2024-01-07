Previous
Tiny Feet by jgpittenger
Photo 1806

Tiny Feet

Background was bright and boring so I played with a texture.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
494% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
A beautiful image. The detail in the hummingbird is wonderful.
January 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So very nice - and delightful with the texture.
January 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Perfect shot.
January 7th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot and edit. Love the bright colour
January 7th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice edit!
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise