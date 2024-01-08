Previous
Interesting Clouds by jgpittenger
Photo 1807

Interesting Clouds

You can see the squalls out to sea. Soon they came to land on us! I thought the thin rippley lines of clouds were pretty.
Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

borof ace
Nice clouds and landscape
January 8th, 2024  
