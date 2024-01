Clearing the Dune Grass

Not the best shot...just an interesting phenomenon. As many of you know, snowy plovers are endangered. They nest in the foredunes but are at risk from predators when the grass grows in. They've had 4 big land movers out on the dunes for the past month or two, clearing grass before the nest nesting season. Man against nature attempting to protect nature!

Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs