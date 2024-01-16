Sign up
Previous
Photo 1809
vertebrae
Look what I found!!!! She was really happy about it.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
2
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6205
photos
272
followers
101
following
Tags
black pearl
,
capemountinphoto
,
south jetty trail
,
deer vertebrae
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, that is quite a find!
January 16th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
I wonder whose vertebrae.
January 17th, 2024
