vertebrae by jgpittenger
Photo 1809

vertebrae

Look what I found!!!! She was really happy about it.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Photo Details

Steve Chappell ace
Wow, that is quite a find!
January 16th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
I wonder whose vertebrae.
January 17th, 2024  
