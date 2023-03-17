Sign up
Photo 484
Seaweed Necklace in the Sand
I thought it looked like a beautiful beaded necklace.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Tags
sand
,
seaweed
,
beach art
,
capemountainphoto
Corinne C
ace
Well spotted
March 17th, 2023
