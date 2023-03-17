Previous
Next
Seaweed Necklace in the Sand by jgpittenger
Photo 484

Seaweed Necklace in the Sand

I thought it looked like a beautiful beaded necklace.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Well spotted
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise