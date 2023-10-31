Previous
Fugglers Upstairs by jmdeabreu
16 / 365

Fugglers Upstairs

Our family of Fugglers. First introduced into this home about two years ago, and within that time their numbers have increased. These three have moved upstairs their four family members downstairs in my son’s bedroom
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and due to my job, it has taken me...
