Christmas Hibernation

The Christmas tree has been undressed - is that even a thing? And the tree has been dismantled, pulled into their respective parts, squished as small as possible as squashed into its box. Does your tree also grow when you dismantle it? Every time! How does that happen? Anyway, the tree’s boxed and taped. All batteries are removed. And what’s the odds that between now and the New Christmas 2024, they would have gone missing. Every year we seem to have to buy batteries, another one of those unexplained mystries. Maybe they go to the same places as missing socks go? The baubles are boxed and some of the more expensive fragile ones are bubble wrapped. Away they go into hibernation for around 11 months, you work out the days, if you need to. I don’t judge 😊