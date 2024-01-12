Surprise!

This week was an extremely busy week with three visits to the Guy’s Clinic. Once for the last chemo infusion, second time for physio and today it was the iron infusion. Every morning, whilst having my coffee, I go for a virtual walk in the terrarium forest, however, this morning I spotted this little beautiful mushroom. I have no idea what it is, and it has a very interesting base with what looks like white cotton wool fluff. The other interesting thing is how the stalk crawls horizontally along the ground. and of course the other surpassing thing is how on earth did I miss this? If couldn’t have just appeared from one day to another. Have I been totally oblivious to this little mushroom the last few days? I’m actually to scared to answer this 🤪