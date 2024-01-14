Winter colours

Winter is firmly with us, and tomorrow is Blue Monday. Some say the saddest or most depressive day of the year. This is what the third Monday of January is called. Supposedly, Blue Monday is due to the terrible cocktail of poor weather, the post-Christmas lull, stretched finances and unattainable New Year's resolutions. It's also dark, but not as dark as December 21st, the shortest day of the year, but dark enough to make our heads and bodies crave sunlight. So this prompted me to try this Winter setup with some greens blue. Hang in there, there’s more green around the corner



