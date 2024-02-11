Doctors Mess?

Today was Sunday and we had planned to all have lunch together after meeting up with Chevy. It didn’t quite work out in that way, but we had most of the family together. We hadn’t seen each other for awhile, so it was an emotional meet-up. Tomorrow I’m hoping we get more clarity with Chevy’s case.

Walking along the corridors these last few weeks, I’ve encountered this sign and often wondered if it’s missing punctuation? Should it be a questions “doctor mess?”, or a statement “doctors mess” or a stronger statement, such as “doctors mess!” If fact it’s none of these. Basically it’s a canteen for junior doctors, who generally do not have their own offices.

