Doctors Mess? by jmdeabreu
Doctors Mess?

Today was Sunday and we had planned to all have lunch together after meeting up with Chevy. It didn’t quite work out in that way, but we had most of the family together. We hadn’t seen each other for awhile, so it was an emotional meet-up. Tomorrow I’m hoping we get more clarity with Chevy’s case.
Walking along the corridors these last few weeks, I’ve encountered this sign and often wondered if it’s missing punctuation? Should it be a questions “doctor mess?”, or a statement “doctors mess” or a stronger statement, such as “doctors mess!” If fact it’s none of these. Basically it’s a canteen for junior doctors, who generally do not have their own offices.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

José Maria

I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
