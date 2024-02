Exploring the Gardens

Today was another quiet day in our isolated room in the ward. Even though it started as a rainy day, the sun eventually broke through. I was able to go exploring through the hospital gardens and was even able to walk home and back. It actually turned out to be a beautiful day.

Hopefully tomorrow we’ll hear back from the Guys Neuro-oncology team and that the East Surrey physios take us seriously and start performing professional assessments on Chevy taking into account his context