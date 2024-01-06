Sign up
18 / 365
Butterfly Mushrooms
At first kind of drab looking, when I got close to these forest mushrooms, I decided they looked like a cluster of butterflies with interesting patterns.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th January 2024 3:07pm
iphone
mushrooms
