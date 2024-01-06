Previous
Butterfly Mushrooms by jnewbio
18 / 365

Butterfly Mushrooms

At first kind of drab looking, when I got close to these forest mushrooms, I decided they looked like a cluster of butterflies with interesting patterns.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise