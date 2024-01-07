Tree Reflection Reveal!

This was one of those cases where I didn’t realize what was visible right in front of me until I saw the photo! I took this reflection shot in a rippling stream. When editing the photo I inverted the photo so the tree reflection from the opposite bank looked like it was upright in the photo, and when I cropped to enlarge it, realized I could see underwater leaves revealed in the tree trunk reflection! I enhanced the lighting and saturation of the trunk reflection just a touch in Snapseed so the leaves could be seen a little more clearly.