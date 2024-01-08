Previous
Forest vertical panorama by jnewbio
Forest vertical panorama

My husband and I were in a part of a local nature preserve with very old, tall trees so I thought it was a good spot to do a vertical panorama. The cold gray pre-storm sky lent itself to black and white.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Jen

@jnewbio
gloria jones ace
Fantastic shot
January 9th, 2024  
