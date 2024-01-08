Sign up
Previous
20 / 365
Forest vertical panorama
My husband and I were in a part of a local nature preserve with very old, tall trees so I thought it was a good spot to do a vertical panorama. The cold gray pre-storm sky lent itself to black and white.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
1
3
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Tags
iphone
,
trees
,
black&white
,
vertical-panorama
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic shot
January 9th, 2024
