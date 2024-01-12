Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
Symmetry and Asymmetry
I see this reflection on our campus each morning and I marvel at how much the windows distort the reflection of the opposite building!
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Jen
Islandgirl
Neat photo!
January 13th, 2024
