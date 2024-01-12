Previous
Symmetry and Asymmetry by jnewbio
24 / 365

Symmetry and Asymmetry

I see this reflection on our campus each morning and I marvel at how much the windows distort the reflection of the opposite building!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Neat photo!
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise