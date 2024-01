Alignment

As I drove by this walkway I noticed that the lights were almost aligned, so had to park the car and try to figure out where to stand to get the lamps aligned and also good leading lines. This shot worked best, though after I got home wished I had gotten the lowest lamp with a sky background rather than distant trees, to make it stand out better. Will have to go back and try for that! I used Lightroom to bring out colors of the lamps and brighten the grasses’ already beautiful orange.