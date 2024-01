This is a similar shot to the one I posted 1/11 https://365project.org/jnewbio/365/2024-01-11 but I wanted to go back and shoot it again today to try and get the background of the lowest lamp to be sky rather then the dark trees - which I did! It’s a different sky, slightly different angle, and the lamps are not as close together. I think I like the other one better because the lamps are closer together enhancing the alignment effect :) Perhaps I will make a third attempt, lol :)