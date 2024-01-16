Previous
Hole in the Snow by jnewbio
28 / 365

Hole in the Snow

We had our first snow overnight - this is the hole in the center of our patio table where the umbrella usually goes, looking down to the patio stone below.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise