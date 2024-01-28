Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
Wishing for This View
This shot from a few years ago, but newly edited, is the view I wish I had from my bed that I'm spending a lot of time in as I recover from COVID. The shot is of Bellagio, Italy on Lake Como, an absolutely beautiful place to visit!
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
0
0
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Views
0
365
iPad Air 2
2nd July 2019 4:01pm
iphone
,
view
,
italy
,
bellagio
