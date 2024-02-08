Previous
Vine in Winter by jnewbio
51 / 365

Vine in Winter

I’m not sure what kind of vine this is, but I love how coiled up the tendrils are, and how they stand out at this time of the year when the leaves are gone.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That’s beautiful
February 8th, 2024  
George ace
Fabulous tendrils.
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise