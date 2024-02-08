Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
Vine in Winter
I’m not sure what kind of vine this is, but I love how coiled up the tendrils are, and how they stand out at this time of the year when the leaves are gone.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
2
2
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
51
photos
36
followers
58
following
13% complete
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2024 4:04pm
Tags
iphone
,
plant
,
vine
,
tendril
Casablanca
ace
That’s beautiful
February 8th, 2024
George
ace
Fabulous tendrils.
February 8th, 2024
