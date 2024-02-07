Previous
Beauty Above and All Around by jnewbio
Beauty Above and All Around

Caught my husband contemplating the scenery at our local nature preserve and used vertical panorama to capture the scene above as well. Most of the color tones in the scene were already gray/brown so thought it would be a good color pop
7th February 2024

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Walks
The color splash really gives wonderful scale and a nice pop of color, well done. Fav!
February 7th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Love this!
February 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice one!
February 7th, 2024  
