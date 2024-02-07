Sign up
50 / 365
Beauty Above and All Around
Caught my husband contemplating the scenery at our local nature preserve and used vertical panorama to capture the scene above as well. Most of the color tones in the scene were already gray/brown so thought it would be a good color pop
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2024 3:44pm
Tags
iphone
,
nature
,
color-pop
,
vertical-panorama
Walks @ 7
ace
The color splash really gives wonderful scale and a nice pop of color, well done. Fav!
February 7th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Love this!
February 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice one!
February 7th, 2024
