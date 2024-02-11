Previous
Flooded Beach Tunnel by jnewbio
Flooded Beach Tunnel

This is a tunnel that goes under a road between a parking lot and beach in Long Island Sound. The standing water in the tunnel made for a good reflection 😀
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
