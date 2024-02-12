Previous
Other Side of Flooded Tunnel by jnewbio
55 / 365

Other Side of Flooded Tunnel

This is a companion piece to yesterday’s photo, looking the other direction through the flooded tunnel. This looks out to sand berms and a cement wall protecting the beach just beyond .
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
wonderful composition, tones and textures
February 13th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Fantastic
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise