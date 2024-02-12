Sign up
Previous
55 / 365
Other Side of Flooded Tunnel
This is a companion piece to yesterday’s photo, looking the other direction through the flooded tunnel. This looks out to sand berms and a cement wall protecting the beach just beyond .
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
2
1
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
55
photos
37
followers
59
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th February 2024 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
beach
,
tunnel
,
flooded
Annie D
ace
wonderful composition, tones and textures
February 13th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Fantastic
February 13th, 2024
