Sun Setting Between Snowballs by jnewbio
Sun Setting Between Snowballs

Someone had left a line of snowballs along the top railing of a wooden pier. When I came across them, they were nicely framing the setting sun 😀
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Bec ace
Wow! Great capture.
February 14th, 2024  
Brian ace
Wow! 🥶
February 14th, 2024  
